US raids: More than 100 Filipino cruise ship workers, detained, deported

NORFOLK, Virginia — US immigration authorities since April this year have detained, deported more than 100 Filipino cruise ship workers.

This was according to the Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) and immigrant right advocates at a press conference here on Sunday.

READ: US raid: 18 Filipino workers removed from cruise ship

Twenty-one Filipino workers had been removed from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship from April 13 to July 12, 2025 and deported to the Philippines, said PWC Executive Director Aquilina Versoza.

Versoza said that the deported workers were also banned for 10 years from reentry to the United States.

The workers had been detained during raids conducted by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

You may like: As US government pushes self-deportation, legal experts warn of risks

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP