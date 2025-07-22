cdn mobile

US raids: More than 100 Filipino cruise ship workers, detained, deported

The deported workers were also banned from reentry for 10 years to the United States

By: Bing Cardenas Branigin - @inquirerdotnet July 22,2025 - 05:43 AM

A community member holds up a sign calling for the protection of Filipino workers at a press conference at the Moonlight Port in Norfolk, Virginia, where the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship was docked on Sunday, July 20. Screencap from wavy.com video

NORFOLK, Virginia — US immigration authorities since April this year have detained, deported more than 100 Filipino cruise ship workers. 

This was according to the Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) and immigrant right advocates at a press conference here on Sunday.

Twenty-one Filipino workers had been removed from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship from April 13 to July 12, 2025 and deported to the Philippines, said PWC Executive Director Aquilina Versoza.

Carnival Sunshine | Photo from Wikipedia

Versoza said that the deported workers were also banned for 10 years from reentry to the United States.

The workers had been detained during raids conducted by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

This is an information message

