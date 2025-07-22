Marikina River reaches 3rd alarm

cdn mobile

By: Philippine News Agency July 22,2025 - 05:58 AM

THIRD ALARM. Water level at the Marikina River reaches 18 meters as of 10:08 p.m. Monday (July 21, 2025) due to the continuous heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon on Monday (July 21, 2025). The third alarm means “forced evacuation” of residents in low-lying areas. (Photo courtesy of Marikina Rescue 161 Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines – The water level of Marikina River reached third alarm on Monday night due to continuous heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

According to the Marikina Public Information Office (PIO), the river’s water level reached 18 meters at 10:08 p.m., which means the “forced evacuation” of residents living near low-lying areas.

The PIO issued the first alarm at 12:25 p.m. after the water level reached 15 meters.

The second alarm was raised when water level hit 16 meters at 1:53 p.m., prompting the local government to implement pre-emptive evacuation.

Marikina City Mayor Maan Teodoro earlier said a total of 711 families or 3,858 individuals are now staying in 11 evacuation centers as of 4:50 p.m. (PNA)

