2 LPAs inside PAR may become tropical depression in next 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines – The prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to bring rains over most areas in the country and two low pressure areas within the Philippine Area of Responsibility may become tropical depression in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

One LPA is located 1,140 km. east of Central Luzon as of 3 a.m. and has a huge potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The other LPA, last traced 340 km. east of Calayan, Cagayan, has a medium chance of developing into cyclone, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) 4 a.m. bulletin.

Habagat is forecast to bring heavy rainfall over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Laguna, and Quezon.

Monsoon rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Occasional rains are expected in Benguet, Tarlac, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail across the Visayas, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, and Davao Region.

PAGASA said the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley.

Moderate to heavy rains in all aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across the western section of Luzon.

The rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have moderate winds and moderate seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

