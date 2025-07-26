‘Chikoy’: Cebu City’s beloved library dog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – He was once a flea-bitten stray, just another nameless, scabies-stricken dog wandering the streets of Cebu City.

Until one day, fate led him to the gates of the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum. More than a decade later, that same dog, now known as Chikoy, is family.

He no longer sleeps under parked cars or scours the streets for scraps. Instead, he takes slow, careful steps from the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO) to the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL), where he is known, fed, and loved.

At over 13 years old, with blurred vision and a limp from past injuries, Chikoy has become a living, breathing part of Cebu’s cultural memory. He is an old soul who greets guests, guards the halls, and quietly watches over the city’s heritage hub.

A stray finds home

Chikoy’s story began, like that of many homeless dogs in the country, on the street. Known then only as one of the “galising aso” or “asong buto’t balat,” he wandered into the compound of the Rizal Memorial Library sometime in 2011 or 2012.

No one knew exactly where he came from. He had no collar, no name, just a hunger and a gentle demeanor.

“At first, pakan-on ra na siya diri. Wala gyud kahibalo kinsay tag-iya ana,” recalled Bryner Diaz, Community Affairs Officer IV of CHAO.

(At first, we would just feed him. We did not know who owned him.)

“Muanhi ra na siya, pakan-on siya nila. Naanad lang siya madugay, mao diri na gyud nagpuyo ever since,” Diaz said.

(He would just come here, they would feed him. He got used to it and became tame, that is why he lived here since.)

It was Ma’am Neneng Buhawi, one of the longtime staff, who took it upon herself to feed him regularly, even leaving food at the guardhouse for Chikoy after her retirement.

Over time, he became a fixture in the building. Eventually, the staff had him vaccinated and registered with the city’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) to ensure his safety and the safety of visitors.

The dog who guards culture

“He never caused trouble. Mutan-aw ra siya sa mga tawo muagi (He would just watch the people passing by),” Diaz said. But if strangers came too close to the gates at night, especially during the years when the library began running 24/7, Chikoy would spring into action, a kind of bark reminding skateboarders and loiterers that the place was under his watch.

“Pag mahapon gani to, kadtong mga magskateboard diha, iya ng gukod-gukuron (In the afternoon, he would chase after the skateboarders),” Diaz added. “Very territorial gyud na nga iro (He is a very territorial dog).”

Though old age has mellowed him, the staff recalls with fondness how Chikoy would lie in front of office doors, enjoying the breeze from the air conditioning. Other times, he’d rest on the steps overlooking the compound, keeping silent watch. He shared his space with a companion—Mikoy, the cat.

A brush with death

In 2023, tragedy almost struck. Chikoy got into a fight with another dog, and both were hit by a passing vehicle. Injured, Chikoy hobbled back to the compound only to be accidentally backed over again while lying beneath a parked car.

“Same year lang na nahitabo, weeks lang ang agwat,” said Diaz.

(That happened in the same year, with just weeks apart.)

“Grabe iyang lakaw, gatakiang na siya. For several weeks, wala siya nakaon. Tiguwang na gyud kaayo siya,” he said.

(His walk was affected, he was already limping. For several weeks, he did not eat. He is really very old.)

But with care from the staff and help from library patrons like Emman, who regularly brought him food and even set aside P100 a day for his meals, Chikoy recovered.

“Pinangga gyud kaayo ng iroa diri,” Diaz said.

(We really love that dog.)

Part of the family

Chikoy’s presence has left an indelible mark on the people around him. From staff to frequent library goers, from cultural workers to event guests, everyone has a story about the quiet dog who watched, listened, and sometimes let out a low growl of warning.

Even the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) took notice. Chikoy is featured in Dogs in Philippine History by Ian Christopher Alfonso. After the launch of the book in Cebu, more people came to know the senior dog with a gentle soul.

“Mingaw gyud kung wala si Chikoy. Laay, (There is something missing with the place without Chikoy. Like it’s a boring place),” said Diaz. “Naanad na man gud mi nga naa siya diha. Mangita gyud mi niya (We got used with him being there. We now look for him there).”

He is more than a dog. For them, he is a colleague, a mascot, a guardian, and a symbol of warmth in a place that preserves culture.

Lessons from a dog’s life

Chikoy’s journey, from stray to cultural icon, mirrors the quiet resilience of many adopted animals, and the transformative power of compassion.

He never demanded love, but he earned it. He never asked for a home, but he found one. And in doing so, he changed the lives of the people around him.

“Dili ta mu-adopt og iro kung wala tay tarong nga lugar kabutangan niya,” said Diaz.

(We should not adopt a dog if we don’t have a place to put him.)

“It must be conducive for the dog and not harmful to the dog’s mental health,” he said.

Chikoy was lucky, but it wasn’t just luck. It was a combination of space, kindness, and willingness to care. And that’s the lesson he leaves behind: dogs don’t need much, just a place to belong and someone to love them.

A dog, a legacy

Today, Chikoy may move more slowly, and his eyes may no longer see clearly, but he remains a beloved fixture in Cebu City’s cultural core.

When visitors ask, “Asa si Chikoy? (Where is Chikoy?)” the staff smiles and points. He’s likely resting quietly near the museum entrance, or lying under the air-conditioned door gap, where he’s always felt most at peace.

From being a nameless street dog to a cherished soul whose story now inspires others, Chikoy reminds us that sometimes, history isn’t only found in books and artifacts, but also in the life of a quiet dog who simply stayed.

