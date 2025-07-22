PRO7: Drugs worth P24M seized in weeklong ops in Central Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Police in Central Visayas confiscated over ₱24 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 86 wanted individuals in a weeklong series of operations.

According to their latest data report, from July 13 to 19, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) carried out operations that focused on illegal drugs, loose firearms, wanted persons, and illegal gambling.

READ: P11.2M worth of shabu seized in Tagbilaran City drug bust

As per the PRO-7 report, a total of 146 drug operations during the week led to the arrest of 163 suspects. From those operations, police authorities seized about 3.5 kilograms of shabu, valued at ₱24,013,384, along with six grams of dried marijuana.

Meanwhile, police also cracked down on loose firearms. In 49 operations conducted last week, they arrested 21 individuals and recovered 50 firearms, one explosive, and 69 rounds of ammunition.

The police in Central Visayas also stepped up efforts to find wanted individuals across the region. In their weeklong operations, they arrested 86 people, including 22 individuals listed as most wanted in the region.

READ: Inabanga, Bohol: Grade 10 student nabbed with P6.8M shabu

In addition, 44 people were caught for illegal gambling. Reportedly, police in Central Visayas seized ₱18,237 in bet money from games such as number games, cara y cruz, and illegal cockfighting.

PRO7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said these results show the police are serious about stopping crime. Additionally, Maranan also noted that the operations follow orders from the chief of the Philippine National Police to improve public safety and weaken criminal networks.

READ: PDEA agent wounded in shootout with drug traders in Calamba City

“We are intensifying our efforts not only to apprehend lawbreakers but to disrupt criminal operations and make our communities safer,” Maranan said in a statement.

Marana also credited teamwork and community support for the success of the operations.

“This is a whole-of-community effort and we thank the public for their trust and continued cooperation,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP