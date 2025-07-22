Archival confident City-Capitol synergy will drive big-ticket projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is optimistic that long-delayed, high-impact projects will finally move forward with the improving relationship between the city and the Cebu Provincial Government.

Archival said that the collaboration between his administration and that of Governor Pamela Baricuatro has created “a promising environment” to pursue major infrastructure investments, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and a proposed expressway connecting Carcar City in the south to Danao City in the north.

“Certainly, the direction between the provincial and city government is now aligned,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, July 21. “There is synergy. There’s a clear intention to cooperate.”

Among the early signs of this renewed partnership is the reactivation of talks on the controversial 93-1 land swap deal, a decades-old agreement aimed at granting land ownership to thousands of urban poor families occupying provincial-owned lots in the city.

According to Archival, a working committee has already been formed on the city’s side and will now coordinate with the Capitol’s counterpart group under Baricuatro’s administration.

“Governor Pam said, whatever is being agreed on, we will follow through. There is progress,” Archival added.

Big-ticket synergy

Archival highlighted that major infrastructure projects, long hampered by political differences, are now likely to be expedited.

Among them is the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system, which has faced years of delays, partly due to jurisdictional disagreements over its alignment, particularly with the proposed Capitol station.

He also pointed to a planned expressway from Carcar City to Danao City, which he said would greatly help decongest Metro Cebu’s traffic by rerouting large vehicles that currently pass through the city’s urban core.

“These are very important because heavy trucks pass through the city on their way to Danao, Compostela, and Liloan, and vice versa,” he explained. “We both agreed that these must push through.”

The mayor also disclosed that Capitol-owned lots in the South Road Properties (SRP) may be eyed as a site for a main terminal, although no definite plans have been made. “There’s possibility, nothing conclusive yet—but certainly, it’s a good sign,” Archival said.

From friction to cooperation

The warming ties between City Hall and the Capitol come after years of strained relations under previous administrations.

Former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama frequently clashed on issues such as the BRT project, Sinulog Festival venue changes, and the 93-1 land distribution. The friction culminated in public spats and stalled collaborations that affected critical services and development initiatives.

But things appear to be turning around under Baricuatro and Archival, both first-term leaders.

On Sunday, July 20, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña hosted Baricuatro and Archival at his home in Brgy. Guadalupe, an event many see as a thaw in city-province relations. In a Facebook post, Osmeña described the dinner as a “moment of unity.”

“Finally, after years of interference with the BRT and more than a decade of obstructionism with 93-1, Cebu City and Cebu Province can work towards the greater good of all Cebuanos,” he wrote.

Shared vision, shared goals

Aside from the BRT and expressway, the two LGUs have also recently reopened J. Padriga Street in Barangay Apas, a key connector in the city’s traffic network, as part of a joint effort to ease congestion in the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

Baricuatro has also created a dedicated committee to review the 93-1 land distribution plan and explore further cooperation with the city on shared infrastructure and social programs.

“More promising projects? Certainly, yes. Sigurado gyud na,” Archival said.

Both officials have emphasized that their work together transcends politics and centers on service delivery and inclusive development for all Cebuanos. / with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

