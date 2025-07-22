Archival: Reappointments to be decided on case-by-case basis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival is not ruling out reappointing qualified disaster response personnel despite the city’s ongoing employment freeze, saying each case will be evaluated individually based on need and merit.

Councilor Jun Alcover earlier submitted a proposed resolution urging Archival to immediately renew the appointments of trained and experienced responders under the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

The proposal will be taken up in the regular session of the city council today, Tuesday, July 22.

“These personnel were trained at the city’s expense. They are skilled and experienced in life-saving operations. Not renewing their appointments weakens our disaster response capacity,” Alcover stated in his resolution.

Reappointments

Archival said Monday, July 21, that he is open to recommendations from department heads and acknowledged that some reappointments may be necessary.

“Sure sure ato nang tan awon. Wala tay problema ana,” Archival said when asked about the resolution.

(Sure, sure we will look into that. We don’t have a problem with that.)

He emphasized that while a hiring freeze is in place due to budget constraints, essential services will not be compromised.

“Kana man gyung mga critical [personell] ato ng i case to case basis ug kinahaglan i-hire [reappoint]. No problem na basta kinahanglan jud. Kay ang ato man gud nabantayan tungod sa kadaghan wala na nuon mo trabaho,” he said.

(As for the critical personnel, we will do it on a case to case basis if there is a need to rehire. There is no problem for as long as its needed. Because what we have noticed is that because of their number, others no longer have work to do.)

Vetting

The mayor added that vetting will continue, especially for job order (JO) workers.

“Yes naa gihapon filtering na mahitabo, especially sa JOs,” he said.

(Yes, we will continue to do filtering, especially the JOs.)

Alcover’s resolution cites the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act (RA 10121) as a legal basis, highlighting the city’s mandate to ensure preparedness, resilience, and effective emergency response.

“WHEREAS, their effective training equips personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle various disaster scenarios, ultimately minimizing loss of life and property damage,” the resolution reads.

The move challenges the mayor’s “No Appointment, No Work” policy that took effect July 1. The directive bars all casual and JO personnel without valid appointments from reporting for work, in line with civil service rules and cost-cutting measures.

Disaster response

The CCDRRMO, under Retired Gen. Aderson Comar, has already submitted a list of qualified but non-renewed personnel, warning of reduced capability to respond to emergencies. The office’s training programs were funded by the city in recent years to strengthen disaster response.

Archival has repeatedly pointed to the city’s projected multibillion-peso deficit as the reason behind the employment freeze.

He earlier said that only critical services such as health, sanitation, and childcare were prioritized during the first round of appointments, which saw about 1,400 casuals renewed out of over 8,500 total employees.

While Archival has not formally commented on Alcover’s resolution, he previously stated that department heads are empowered to determine critical staffing.

“Ang nagpili basically ang mga department heads. Dili kita ang naghatag. Silay naghatag,” he said in an earlier statement.

(The department heads are basically making the selection. I am not the one doing it. They do the selection.)

The Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) also confirmed that reappointment endorsements must go through proper channels and be justified by urgent need.

