Cebu City Council to vote on state of calamity declaration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With clogged rivers, swollen streets, and warnings of more typhoons ahead, the Cebu City Council is set to deliberate today, Tuesday, July 22, on placing the city under a state of calamity.

Mayor Nestor Archival said this was an emergency move that would be critical to fast-track flood control efforts and unlock vital resources.

City races against time as flood risks rise

The Cebu City government is mounting an all-fronts response to worsening flooding, anchored on a proposed declaration of a state of calamity expected to be tackled by the City Council in its regular session today.

If approved, the declaration would allow the city to tap its remaining P60 million calamity fund, accelerate procurement, and rent equipment for urgent desilting and drainage clearing operations.

“From now to December, we could face 8 to 10 more typhoons. We have to prepare early,” said Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., citing the assessment of city meteorologist, Engineer Oscar Tabada.

“We don’t have the equipment yet. That’s why we’re declaring a state of calamity — so we can act fast,” he added.

The recommendation was formally endorsed last week by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), following days of torrential rain brought by the southwest monsoon intensified by Tropical Storm Crising.

The city has since experienced flash floods, landslides, blocked roads, and class suspensions.

Archival stressed that declaring a state of calamity will cut red tape and make it easier to rent heavy equipment for desilting rivers and unclogging drainage systems.

He said existing city-owned machinery was insufficient to cover the volume of sludge and debris now constricting waterways.

“Maybe in the future that would be our game plan, nga we will have our own [equipment], pero karon wa gyud ta,” he said.

(Maybe in the future that would be our game plan that we will have our own [equipment], but now we don’t have that).

“We also need to repair damaged riverbanks and walls. Everybody is on alert,” he said.

From rainfall to reform

In a press conference Monday, Archival outlined an aggressive plan to strengthen flood mitigation and disaster preparedness. It includes enforcing mandatory rainwater catchment systems, reviving the long-delayed drainage master plan, inspecting riverside communities constricting natural water flow, and launching citywide tree-planting initiatives.

He also ordered a review of the P1.3-billion flood control contract awarded to A.M. Oreta and Co. during the late Mayor Edgardo Labella’s administration, amid concerns over its implementation and fund utilization.

The mayor called out improper waste disposal as a key aggravating factor in recent floods, saying many of the city’s drains were clogged by garbage.

He instructed department heads to set a deadline for enforcing waste segregation and to step up composting education in barangays.

“Og dili pa gani kuhaon [garbage], ayaw ninyo ibutang, then ayaw ninyo og isagol,” Archival appealed, urging residents to do their part.

(If it is not yet collected [garbage], don’t put it there, then don’t mix it up.)

Disaster council on high alert

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the disaster council, said the local government had already activated the Incident Command System (ICS) and strengthened coordination with barangays. Upland villages with limited signal coverage are now being equipped with radio communication systems.

“Importante kaayo ang declaration so we can address immediate concerns like desilting and clearing clogged waterways (The declaration is important so that we can address immediate concerns like desilting and clearing clogged waterways),” Tumulak said. “That’s what triggered the flooding last Tuesday—blocked rivers and high tide combined.”

No casualties have been reported so far, and emergency response, such as transport assistance, food aid, and traffic rerouting, has been activated in affected areas.

Fiscal and legal safeguards

Archival noted that if the calamity status would be granted, the Pag-IBIG Fund has expressed willingness to offer the city low-interest loans for disaster-related projects.

He also confirmed that the Cebu City Legal Office had been studying both contract obligations for the flood control project and land use issues involving settlements along riverbanks.

“We will fast-track [the response], but be efficient,” Archival said. “Dili ni enough kung pasagdan lang. (This is not enough if we just let it be.) We need to maximize what we have.”

