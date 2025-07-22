Father and son’s artistic dream comes full circle

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For 22-year-old John Cyril Dojaylo of Roxas City, Capiz, art is more than just a passion. It’s a promise.

It’s a promise to his father, Paulino, whose own artistic dreams were set aside more than 20 years ago.

Life called for practicality, so Paulino traded his paintbrushes for handlebars, working as a tricycle driver to provide for his family.

But some dreams don’t die—they just wait.

Influenced early by his father’s hidden talent, John was already drawn to art as a child.

In 2019, while rummaging through old belongings, he stumbled upon a trove of his father’s forgotten sketches—fragments of a life once lived in color.

That discovery reignited something in both of them.

Celebration of rediscovered dreams

Today, John is a full-time artist. And with support from the local government, he made sure his father’s long-lost passion finally had its moment in the spotlight.

On July 11, the Dojaylo family held their very first public art exhibit at the Panublion Museum. Just fitting that the exhibit was held at the Panublion since this Hiligaynon word means “heritage, inheritance, what is left one by testament, bequest or legacy, things inherited or to be inherited.”

A video of the exhibit went viral when John shared it on his Facebook account.

It was more than an exhibit; it was a celebration of rediscovered dreams and the bond between a father and son.

“We’ve always dreamed of having our own painting gallery,” John tells CDN Digital.

The exhibit became a family affair, with two of John’s cousins and his life partner joining in. Together, they turned the gallery into a canvas of shared talent and story.

And John hopes this story makes it around the world.

“[We also hope] to be discovered not just in the Philippines, but around the world.”

John shared that they also are hoping to open an art school someday.

“We want to share our talent and inspire others—especially those who want to learn painting.”

For sure, John’s story is one worth sharing as it encourages others to chase their passion—whether in art or any path they love.

More than anything, the story touches families. Because sometimes, the most beautiful masterpieces are the dreams we help each other fulfill.