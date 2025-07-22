Empoy’s ‘Profer Flay of Fadmenton’ wins netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While pickleball is making waves online as the latest trending sport, one familiar face is here to remind us that nothing beats a good old rally of… laughter.

Comedian and actor Empoy Marquez just dropped his version of somewhat like a badminton tutorial on Facebook.

“A Profer Flay of Fadmenton ” he wrote in his caption, with a video showing him playing badminton in the most Empoy way possible.

Complete with exaggerated moves, slow-mo moments, and his signature deadpan expressions.

And the internet? As expected, it’s loving every second of it.

“hahahha… zero score jud ning styla,”said one netizen.

Another commented, “In anion ra deay pagduwa? Watch out mo! Haha.”

One viewer even joked, “Mag cge ra ta katawa ani poy.”

As of writing, the video has garnered thousands of reactions and shares, proving that Empoy’s charm continues to win over fans, whether he’s on the big screen or swinging a badminton racket.

So, the next time someone asks if you’re good at badminton, just smile and say: “Profer flay ra lagi ko, boss.”