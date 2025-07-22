Cebu spared from LPA but habagat to bring continued rains

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 22,2025 - 11:05 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While the two low-pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored may unlikely impact Cebu, the public here is still advised to take precautionary measures from the damp weather.

The state weather bureau said light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy showers, will persist over Cebu in the coming days.

This weather pattern is expected to last until the weekend, July 26, according to Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan).

READ: LPA east of Visayas may develop into tropical depression

“Ang makaapekto nato until this weekend kay ang habagat. Tungod sa habagat, naa tay moderate to high chances of rains,” Eclarino said.

(What will affect us until the weekend is the habagat. Because of the habagat, we will be having moderate to high chances of rains.)

Pagasa-Mactan also advised monitoring local weather updates and keeping track of thunderstorm and rainfall advisories, considering that it had been raining in the past several days.

“We advise the public to always monitor weather updates, thunderstorm and rainfall advisories so that we can prepare properly,” Eclarino added.

Fisherfolk, small boat operators, and travelers are warned against going to sea due to rough marine conditions. This also explains why several shipping companies decided to cancel their trips.

Waves across Central Visayas may reach heights of up to 2.4 meters, making it dangerous for small vessels to sail.

2 LPAs Monitored

Pagasa is monitoring two LPAs, one outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the other hovering over the extreme northern part of Luzon.

One of them, spotted 1,140 kilometers east of Central Luzon, has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

If it intensifies and enters PAR, it will be named Dante.

The other LPA, located 250 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, has a moderate chance of becoming a tropical depression.

