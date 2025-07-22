cdn mobile

Over 1,800 applied for healthcare positions in Cebu province

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 22,2025 - 12:02 PM

cebu healthcare

The Carcar Provincial Hospital in Carcar City is one of the Capitol-run hospitals that run with an actual capacity of 100 beds. (File Photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government received a staggering 1,800 applicants for various positions in its healthcare sector, just weeks after they implemented mass hiring as part of its efforts to improve medical and hospital services here.

As of July 19, the Capitol has already hired at least 78 doctors, they announced. They will be immediately deployed to the 16 province-ran hospitals.

The province reported receiving a total of 1,858 applicants in their mass hiring program intended to address healthcare woes here. These include positions for nurses, medical technologists, and other essential personnel.

READ: Cebu capitol injects additional P180 million for hospitals

Due to the volume of applications, the provincial government admitted they face difficulties in processing them.

“Despite this, the administration assures the public that strengthening the province’s healthcare system remains a top priority,” the Capitol wrote on social media.

READ: Cebu province needs over 1,600 workers for hospitals

Upon assuming the seat of governor, Pamela Baricuatro ordered the mass hiring of healthcare professionals to help the province’s hospitals deliver services efficiently and effectively.

Baricuatro also has greenlit the release of over P180 million to fund hospital operations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Hospitals
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.