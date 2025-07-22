Over 1,800 applied for healthcare positions in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government received a staggering 1,800 applicants for various positions in its healthcare sector, just weeks after they implemented mass hiring as part of its efforts to improve medical and hospital services here.

As of July 19, the Capitol has already hired at least 78 doctors, they announced. They will be immediately deployed to the 16 province-ran hospitals.

The province reported receiving a total of 1,858 applicants in their mass hiring program intended to address healthcare woes here. These include positions for nurses, medical technologists, and other essential personnel.

Due to the volume of applications, the provincial government admitted they face difficulties in processing them.

“Despite this, the administration assures the public that strengthening the province’s healthcare system remains a top priority,” the Capitol wrote on social media.

Upon assuming the seat of governor, Pamela Baricuatro ordered the mass hiring of healthcare professionals to help the province’s hospitals deliver services efficiently and effectively.

Baricuatro also has greenlit the release of over P180 million to fund hospital operations.

