Kris Aquino dunay 2 ka bag-ong sakit, kinahanglang mag-wheelchair

Duha pa ang bag-o nga sakit nga gipakigbisogan karon sa Queen of All Media nga si Kris Aquino nga resulta kuno sa iyang mga autoimmune diseases.

Nihatag karon usab og update si Kris kabahin sa iyang kundisyon sa panglawas pinaagi sa iyang Instagram diin gitubag niya ang pipila ka mga komento sa iyang mga follower.

Ang sunod nga parte sa post ni Kris kay kabahin sa iyang kinamanghuran nga anak, “Bimb’s finally healthy after having a bad case of the stomach flu.”

Matud pa sa aktres ug TV host nga grabe kuno nga sakit ang iyang nasinati karon tungod sa iyang rheumatoid arthritis.

“The typhoon made my rheumatoid arthritis HURT so much (it’s hard to explain the other autoimmune diseases I have as well as the 2 recently diagnosed diseases because of my multiple autoimmune diseases),” matud pa ni Kris.

Apan bisan pa niini, game na game pa gihapon siya nga makighinabi sa iyang mga tagasuporta human niapil sa Q&A session diin kuyog niya si Bimby.

“Let’s have fun. Bimb will soon take over my IG (with me checking before he posts). Get to know us because we are very different people now. At 11PM, we’ll answer the questions we find intriguing and worth answering. Walang bastusan, please?,” matud pa ni Kris isip paghangyo sa mga bashers ug haters.

Nahisgotan pod niya nga si Bimby na kuno ang motake over sa iyang social media pages, “I think you will like watching the 6’2 male version of me because he’s more down to earth, athletic, and super charming to all.”

Sa comments section, nihatag pod siya sa uban pang detalye kabahin sa mga lugar kung diin na siya temporaryong nagpuyo karon ug nagpaalim.

“This place is very peaceful and living where I get fresh sea air and listen to the waves was always my dream.

“Too bad I am now wheelchair bound… I still need to learn how to walk again,” matud pa ni Kris.

Giangkon pod sa TV host nga nausab na gyod si Kris Aquino kung ikumpara siya kaniadto tungod kini sa tawo nga niduyog niya sa iyang pakigbisog batok sa iyang gipamati karon.

“That’s the problem — I’m not the same me and I want to give all of you the KRIS you deserve.

“Parang gremlins kung magmultiply my autoimmune diseases including the complications,” matud pa sa aktres.

Niingon pa gyod siya nga “I now have 9 primary autoimmune diseases, #10 is a result of the 9, and I have an 11th disease that came about because of my lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s, and a few of my other autoimmune diseases.”

Gistress ni Kris usab nga nagpadayon siyang pakigbisog tungod kay, “I love my sons and they aren’t ready to lose me — especially Bimb who just turned 18.”