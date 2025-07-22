Bohol governor on hilarious clip: Learning that golf and tuba don’t mix

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado shares a hilarious video on his social media which left netizens bursting into laughter.

In the video, Aumentado can be seen practicing his golf swing at a driving range, but what makes it really funny is that he swings hard and misses the ball.

He referred to his misses as bloopers that happened after he had a glass of coconut wine locally known as “tuba.”

In a social media post, Aumentado said that he was playing golf on Sunday afternoon to add a ‘golfing career’ to his political career.

He even joked of a plan to join the PGA tour. “Pero i-condition nato akong kaugalingon kung ugali mapildi ta aw automatic kalma lang,” he added.

(But we condition ourselves if we make it a habit to lose, so automatic we just remain calm.)

Bloopers

In a separate post, Aumentado said that he was having fun while playing golf. But he eventually decided to leave the driving range in Cortes town an hour later or at around 2 p.m. to proceed to Guiwanon Beach in Baclayon town “para maka inom ug Tuba!” (so that he can drink tuba or coconut wine.)

He drunk tuba with some of his supporters by beach in Baclayon.

When he returned to the driving range an hour later or shortly before 4 p.m., the bloopers started to happen.

His first blooper happened when he tried to hit the golf ball and ended up hitting a nearby container where spare balls were placed.

“After sa Tuba Gulp mi balik ta sa Golf Range mao na ni ang resulta. Hehehehe …,” the governor wrote.

(After the tuba, back to gulp at the Golf range. This is the result. He he he he…)

Not wanting to give up, he continued playing and had his second blooper.

In another video, Aumentado can be seen missing the golf ball. “Blooper #2,” he wrote.

Comments

His post caught the attention of netizens who were very amused with his series of video posts.

“OMG…WOW…WALA NI NKITA SA UBAN PERU UG I-ZOOM LNG NINYO GUYS…GRABEEHHH…KITA MO SA MOSQUITO?? Groggy oyyy!!!.. Hmmmmm…kaya nato na kong Tikong vlog 2.0 … ,” Kuya Ahdjz Official wrote.

KG Dawin Salamania wrote: “Hangin man Gov “

CDN Digital also shared a video of Aumentado’s second blooper on its social media page and generated various reactions from its followers.

“hapit ra gyud gov Erico Aris ,” John Mark Monalem commented.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

Read Next

“Ilisdi nag bola. Gamay ra kaayo,” Mara Clara Jong-jong said. (Change the ball. It’s so small.)