GSIS chief, execs ordered suspended by Ombudsman over P1.45B share deal

MANILA, Philippines — A six-month preventive suspension has been ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman against Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president and general manager, and six other executives.

This is over the purchase of P1.45 billion in preferred shares from Alternergy Holdings Corp. (AHC) in November 2023.

In a seven-page order dated July 11 and released to the media on Tuesday, the anti-graft body directed the suspension of Veloso and the following GSIS officials:

Executive vice president Michael Praxedes

Executive vice president Jason Teng

Vice President Aaron Samuel Chan

Vice President Abigail Cruz-Francisco

Officer II Jaime Leon Warren

Acting Office IV Alfredo Pablo

As stated in the order, the Ombudsman said it found “sufficient grounds” to impose a preventive suspension on Veloso and six others, citing “strong evidence showing their guilt” for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and violation of reasonable office rules and regulations.

The order is deemed “immediately executory” under Section 27 (1) of Republic Act No. 6770, or the Ombudsman Act of 1989.

According to the anti-graft body, the suspension stemmed from a recommendation based on the results of an investigation (ROI) dated January 30 this year.

On November 7, 2023, the GSIS subscribed to 100 million preferred shares of Alternergy at P14.50 per share under a private placement.

Citing the ROI, the Ombudsman said the perpetual preferred shares purchased by the government agency were acquired without the approval of the GSIS board of trustees.

Investigators also found that the seven officials violated provisions of the 2022 GSIS Investment Policy Guidelines due to the following, as stated in the order:

The perpetual preferred shares were not listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange on the dates of the execution of the agreement and payment of the subscription.

The investment was non-compliant with the minimum market capitalization and exceeded the free float market capitalization cap.

The preferred shares were purchased without the necessary endorsement from the assets and liabilities committee and the risk oversight committee for the approval of the board of trustees.

