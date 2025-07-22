Illegal beauty clinic in Cebu tagged public safety threat by PRO7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The operations of an illegal beauty clinic in Barangay Cogon Central Ramos, Cebu City has been labelled by police as a public safety concern.

That is what Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO7) spokesperson Police Col. Arvie Bueno told the media in a phone interview on Tuesday, July 22.

“The complaint [on the beauty clinic] is a public safety concern,” Bueno told the media. “The top priority of the PRO7 is the safety of the community and overall welfare of the Cebuanos,” she later expressed in the same interview.

To recall, 12 persons including a Vietnamese national, were recently arrested in a beauty clinic operating at the Centro Maximo Building, Jakosalem Street, Barangay Cogon Central Ramos, Cebu City. The Vietnamese national turned out to be the owner of the beauty clinic who oversees their day-to-day operations.

Allegedly, the beauty clinic was operating without proper medical licenses and using non-Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved beauty and cosmetic-enhancing products.

“Their illegal operations pose a significant risk, including life-threatening complications. Imagine the improperly administered cosmetic procedures and unregulated medicines that were confiscated,” Bueno said.

Bueno said that the illegal beauty clinic had been operating for quite some time, although she did clarify she had no information as to how long exactly.

Nevertheless, the complaints that led to the entrapment operation came from previous clients that were dissatisfied with the results. Furthermore, some of them raised concerns on the beauty clinic’s refusal to reveal which products were used on them.

“Their beauty clinic’s patients complained when they discovered the procedures done on them were ineffective. Furthermore, the medication that were used were not disclosed to them,” Bueno revealed.

In light of this, Bueno encourages the beauty clinic’s old clients to come forward to the PRO7 for their testimonies which would help in the filing of charges.

Currently, the 12 persons arrested are now facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 9711 (the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009), for allegedly offering services without FDA accreditation, and Republic Act No. 2382 (the Medical Act of 1959), for allowing an unlicensed doctor or nurse to perform cosmetic procedures.

Furthermore, since the Vietnamese owner used a dummy identity to run the clinic, PRO7 is considering filing additional charges under Commonwealth Act No. 108, also known as the Anti-Dummy Law.

