San Remigio Properties hoop wars back with tougher, wider field

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Eight top-tier high school basketball teams are set to collide in the sixth edition of the San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament, which kicks off Wednesday, July 23, at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger and more competitive, serving once again as a pre-season tune-up for several Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) teams.

Among the headliners are Taiwan’s Yilan National High School, which will field two squads (Team A and Team B), and host school SHS-AdC, which will also split into two teams.

Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) are also returning contenders.

Tournament

Spicing up the competition are two notable newcomers, the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Staglets, and the Palarong Pambansa silver medalists, St. Robert’s International College of Iloilo City.

For tournament founder and basketball patron Mark Anthony Ynoc, the event remains rooted in his desire to give back, both to the sport and to his alma mater, SHS-AdC.

“The purpose of this tournament has always been to give teams a chance to prepare for the big leagues. This is my love for basketball, and a way of giving back to my alma mater. I played for SHS-AdC back in high school—the discipline and values I learned from the game brought me to greater heights. This tournament is my way of paying it forward. We want to share the stage and experience with all the participating teams,” said Ynoc during its launching on Tuesday, July 22.

He also noted that the tournament is a great opportunity for teams to measure themselves ahead of their packed calendars.

San Sebastian head coach Chelito Caro, a familiar face in Cebu’s commercial basketball scene, guaranteed an intense showing from his Staglets.

“Expect a very good basketball game—even if this is our first tournament as a team and our first outside Manila. We came here to test ourselves before the NCAA season. I promise this will be a highly competitive tournament, and my players will give it their all,” said Caro.

Highly competitive

Meanwhile, St. Robert’s team representative Joe-an Tenorio said their silver medal core from the Palarong Pambansa will be suiting up.

“We expect the team to be highly competitive. They’ll give their best and aim to build on what they accomplished in the Palaro,” said Tenorio.

The eight teams are grouped into two brackets.

Bracket A: SHS-AdC Team A, Yilan Team B, St. Robert’s, and USPF

Bracket B: SHS-AdC Team B, San Sebastian, UV, and Yilan Team A

The tournament tips off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23. Yilan Team B takes on SHS-AdC Team A at Court A, while UV battles San Sebastian at Court B.

