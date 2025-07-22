Cebu City bans online gambling, VPN use on gov’t networks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City may soon ban access to online gambling sites and VPN applications on all government internet networks.

This follows the approval of a resolution authored by Councilor Nyza “Nice” Archival, which was passed during the regular session of the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, July 22.

The resolution directs the city’s Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) office to implement technical blocks. These blocks will target all known online gambling domains and VPN tools within networks managed or provided by the Cebu City Government. This includes internal office systems as well as public Wi-Fi networks.

This aims to prevent the misuse of public internet infrastructure and curb distractions, especially among government employees during office hours.

READ:

“There is a growing concern regarding the misuse of government-provided internet connections to access online gambling sites and applications, which may lead to issues such as addiction, financial distress, moral decay, and decreased productivity,” the resolution stated.

Archival also emphasized that VPNs are commonly used to bypass digital restrictions, allowing users to access otherwise blocked gambling platforms. Blocking VPN software, extensions, and mobile apps is therefore necessary to strengthen enforcement, she said.

The resolution further prohibits all Cebu City Government employees from engaging in any form of gambling, physical or online, during official work hours.

Violators will face administrative sanctions in accordance with civil service rules.

It cited City Ordinance No. 2142, or the Cebu City Code of Ethics for Government Employees, which explicitly bars employees from engaging in gambling and other similar acts during work hours or within city premises.

The resolution aligns with a broader national push to outlaw online gambling, echoing support for Senate Bill No. 2561 or the proposed “Anti-Online Gambling Act of 2025” filed by Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.

“The Cebu City Government must ensure that public resources, particularly digital infrastructure, are used ethically and responsibly, and that the workplace remains a space for public service, free from distractions and inappropriate activities,” the resolution reads.

READ:

The approved measure assigns the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) office the responsibility of blocking access to all identified online gambling websites and applications. It also requires MICS to restrict the use of VPNs across all internet connections provided by the city.

Additionally, the office is tasked with maintaining and regularly updating a blacklist of gambling-related domains and VPN tools.

Copies of the approved resolution will be sent to the Office of the Mayor, City Administrator, Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), and MICS for immediate implementation and monitoring.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP