Cebu City to tap P15M calamity fund for urgent river desilting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is unlocking P15 million in calamity funds to unclog waterways after officially declaring a state of calamity on Tuesday, July 22.

The Cebu City Council approved the declaration during its regular session, paving the way for the immediate release of a portion of the city’s P60-million Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the third quarter.

The funds will be used primarily for the desilting and declogging of rivers across the city to prevent another round of paralyzing floods.

READ:

Councilor Dave Tumulak, proponent of the resolution and head of the city’s disaster council, said the allocation followed the July 16 floods, which submerged several areas and exposed the extent of silt and waste buildup in major waterways, especially Estero de Parian, MJ Cuenco River, and Tagunol.

“Based on the recommendation sa Department of Engineering and Public Works, silted na kaayo atong mga rivers so mag-desilting gamit ang QRF so that ang nahitabo nga heavy flooding dili na masinati usab sa atong dakbayan,” Tumulak said in an interview.

Councilor Harold Go, however, raised certain points during the session about the timing of the declaration, pointing out that the calamity had already occurred nearly a week earlier.

Tumulak explained that the declaration was based on the July 16 incident and had been endorsed by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) to access emergency funds.

READ:

The city engineering office has been tasked to draft the Procurement Plan (PPMP) for the P15-million budget. While it remains unclear whether the amount will be sufficient for the citywide cleanup, Tumulak said they will assess the need for additional funds after the initial phase.

He added that Mayor Nestor Archival is considering renting amphibious desilting equipment to speed up the operations.

“Ang provider ni-present didto sa atong mayor regarding ingani nga amphibious desilting machine. Mao ni siyay mo paso-paso sa atong sapa,” Tumulak said.

As of Tuesday, no timeline has been set for how long the state of calamity will remain in effect.

Tumulak said the mayor has yet to lift the declaration, citing weather advisories that point to more heavy rains ahead due to the southwest monsoon and at least three potential low-pressure areas.

Archival earlier emphasized the urgency of the declaration, saying it would allow the city to cut through red tape, speed up equipment rentals, and respond to disaster-related needs without delay.

“We don’t have the equipment yet. That’s why we’re declaring a state of calamity — so we can act fast,” he said in a press conference.

Moreover, Tumulak said that clogged rivers and insufficient drainage contributed to the city’s July 16 flooding.

He pointed to garbage as a major culprit.

“I was in Colon during that heavy downpour—makita gyud nimo basura. So the mayor calls the attention of public services and barangays to enforce city ordinance on garbage segregation,” Tumulak said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP