BFAR7 seizes five fishing boats for illegal fishing activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-7 has seized five commercial fishing boats for illegal fishing activities.

In June 2025, four small-scale commercial ring netters operating in the waters of Bohol were apprehended, and a five-gross-ton purse seiner was also apprehended on July 16, 2025, in the waters off San Francisco town in Camotes Island.

In a press release, BFAR-7 said that the apprehension was made during the conduct of a seaborne patrol operation initiated by the Fisheries Protection and Law Enforcement Group (FPLEG).

According to the FPLEG report, the operator had violated multiple provisions of Republic Act No. 10654, which amended the Philippine Fisheries Code or R.A. 8550.

Among these violations were unauthorized fishing; unregistered fishing; use of active gear in municipal waters; employing unlicensed fisherfolk, fisherworkers, or crew; and use of unlicensed gear.

The apprehended commercial fishing operator was made to pay a penalty amounting to P138,000.

BFAR7 underscores the importance of compliance with fisheries laws and regulations to ensure the sustainable use of marine resources and protect the livelihood of coastal communities. The agency continues to intensify its enforcement operations in line with its mandate to prevent, deter, and eliminate illegal fishing activities in the region.

The agency is also reminding all commercial fishing boat owners and operators with a gross tonnage of 3 tons and above to secure or renew their licenses and permits, which will help minimize illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. This continues to undermine the livelihoods of local fisherfolk and threaten the sustainability of marine resources.

