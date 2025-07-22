Capitol eyes restoring Larsian

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol plans to restore the old glory of one of Cebu’s most iconic outdoor dining areas: Larsian.

The provincial government on Tuesday, July 22, announced they made a surprise inspection at Larsian, now named Sugbo Sentro.

Paulo Uy, chief of staff of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, led the visit and along with other Capitol officials, expressed concern over the facility’s deteriorating status.

These include dismantled and abandoned stalls, vacant vendor spaces, poor sanitation practices, and accumulated garbage.

They also flagged “significantly overpriced food items” being sold by current tenants.

“Allowing such a key tourism site to fall into neglect not only affects local livelihoods but also damages Cebu’s reputation as a top culinary and cultural destination in the Philippines,” the province wrote in a statement.

In turn, Uy and Provincial Information Officer Ruben Licera has recommended for the quick rehabilitation of Larsian.

“Its revival is key to preserving a beloved cultural destination and supporting small vendors who have made it a nightly tradition for generations,” the Capitol added.

Larsian, also known as Larsian Fuente, first gained prominence in the early 2000s when the previous administrations decided to convert the idle property into a food strip.

It became famous as the go-to destination for street foods in Cebu, with its central location cited as key in its popularity.

But recent years, the area faced multiple controversies, ranging from unsanitary practices to overpriced food. Like most establishments, it closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the Capitol reopened it in 2023, they renamed it to Sentro Fuente then eventually to Sugbo Sentro.

But it struggled to reclaim its popularity, especially as newer and more outdoor food spots started emerging in Metro Cebu.