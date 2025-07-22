Lapu-Lapu socialized housing to give first 100 units by Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City is bent on completing the construction of the first 100 units of the city’s first socialized housing project in Brgy. Calawisan before Christmas this year.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan made this statement during her ocular inspection on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

“This project is for our fellow Oponganons who need a safe and decent home the most. We hope the first families can celebrate Christmas in their new homes,” Chan said.

READ:

The ₱218-million Lapu-Lapu City socialized housing initiative, implemented by Zumyrphil Construction Inc., is part of the ongoing 1,000-unit housing program intended for informal settlers and families living in typhoon-prone areas.

Chan expressed her satisfaction upon seeing that the construction of the first five-storey building had already reached the fifth floor. The first 100 units are expected to be turned over by December this year.

Each building consists of 100 units and takes approximately six months to complete. Construction of the second building is expected to begin immediately after. Together, the first two buildings, totaling 200 units, make up the initial phase, which is set for completion by summer in 2026.

Each unit measures 24 square meters and will be awarded through a rent-to-own scheme, with amortization partially subsidized by the government. Beneficiaries will be selected by the Local Housing Board.

Launched in March, the Lapu-Lapu City socialized housing project will eventually provide 1,000 units across multiple five-storey buildings on a two-hectare site. It aims to relocate informal settlers from coastal and hazard-prone areas into safer, government-supported housing.

A topping-off ceremony is scheduled next month to mark a major milestone in the completion of the project’s first building.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP