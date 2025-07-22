Mandaue traffic enforcers warned: No tolerance for bribery

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has introduced a “three-minute rule” aimed at curbing bribery and minimizing negotiations between traffic violators and enforcers.

TEAM Head Hyll Retuya explained on Tuesday, July 22, that the new rule is part of a broader initiative to promote integrity and transparency among all personnel, both in the field and in administrative roles, as well as within the department as a whole.

According to Retuya, the policy is designed to prevent prolonged interactions between traffic enforcers and drivers, which can often become opportunities for bribery.

He acknowledged that traffic enforcers are vulnerable to such temptations, especially during extended face-to-face encounters with violators.

To address this, the three-minute rule requires enforcers to complete the entire apprehension process—including approaching the driver, explaining the violation, and issuing the citation ticket—within three minutes.

Retuya emphasized that citations should be issued as quickly as possible, ideally within three to five minutes, to eliminate any room for suspicion or corrupt dealings.

Prolonged apprehensions, he noted, may cast doubt on the enforcer’s integrity, and any hint of bribery will not be tolerated.

In cases involving uncooperative or aggressive drivers, enforcers are instructed to immediately call for backup.

Retuya also noted that the city is equipped with numerous CCTV cameras monitored in real time through a command center, ensuring close oversight of field operations.

Strict disciplinary action awaits violators of the rule, including possible termination.

“Akong giwarningan sila nga dili lang gyud unta mabot sa ing-ana nga punto, labi na og naay ebidensiya. Dili gyud mi magduha-duha sa pagtaktak kay atong giprotektahan dinhi ang integrity sa departamento. Dili ta malink kay wala man ta nagpractice ana o nagpromote. Istrikto gyud ta ana—mga kurakot-kurakot,” said Retuya.

(I already warned them not to let it reach that point, especially if there’s evidence. We won’t hesitate to dismiss anyone because we are protecting the integrity of the department. We don’t want to be linked to that because we don’t practice or promote such things. We’re very strict when it comes to corruption.)

Retuya, who assumed office as TEAM head in October 2024, said that under his leadership, there have been no recorded complaints or cases of enforcers caught engaging in bribery.

He added that such incidents did occur prior to his appointment, but those involved have already been dismissed from service.

In addition, TEAM recently welcomed 60 newly hired traffic enforcers who are now undergoing comprehensive training on traffic laws and city ordinances.

These new enforcers are being trained to handle common road scenarios with professionalism and composure. They are also reminded to remain calm at all times.

To ensure understanding and retention, trainees are required to take both pre- and post-training assessments.

