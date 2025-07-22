Woman nabbed for buying newborn in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Investigation and Detective Management Unit (CIDMU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested a woman wanted for allegedly buying a newborn child at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

She was apprehended at her residence in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025.

The accused, a 45-year-old resident of Barangay Guadalupe, is facing charges for violating Sections 4 and 4(G) of Republic Act No. 11862, also known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued by Presiding Judge Leah Geraldez of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 20 in Cebu City, dated July 8, 2025. The court has recommended bail of P200,000 for her temporary release.

She is currently in the custody of the CCPO for booking procedures before she is turned over to the court.

The woman has been listed as the Top 2 Most Wanted Person by the CCPO, prompting the formation of a tracker team to locate and arrest her.

The case traces back to February 20, 2025, when the biological mother of the infant was admitted to CCMC to give birth. She was discharged on March 6, 2025.

Upon her discharge, a transaction allegedly took place outside the hospital involving the child’s parents, a middleman, and a house helper. The middleman paid the mother’s hospital bills.

After the transaction, the parents and the house helper proceeded to Barangay Guadalupe, while the middleman left the scene.

The accused reportedly paid P57,000 for the child, along with an additional P30,000 to the child’s parents.

Authorities were able to rescue the newborn in Barangay Guadalupe on March 7, 2025.

On the same day, the child’s parents were also arrested after they were caught in the act of playing card games, an illegal gambling activity.

