Mandiri Cup 2025: PH U23 booters beat Brunei for win No.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine men’s U-23 team continued its impressive run at the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, by crushing Brunei, 2-0 on Monday evening to strengthen their push for a maiden semifinal appearance in the tournament.

Javier Mariona and Harry Nuñez delivered the goals that earned the Philippines their second win in three Group A matches. This marked a historic feat for the Philippines for its most successful group stage campaign.

Mariona converted a penalty in the 20th minute, while in the 85th minute, Nuñez doubled the advantage for the Philippines, 2-0. Nuñez was later named Man of the Match.

The win moved the Philippines to second place in Group A with six points, behind Indonesia, who topped the group after a goalless draw against Malaysia. The Philippines had earlier beaten Malaysia, 2-0, and dropped a narrow 1-0 result to the SEA Games champions, Indonesia.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Gutierrez praised the team’s historic performance in the Mandiri Cup.

“Congratulations to the U-23 national team. Your campaign in the ASEAN Championship has been truly inspiring. We commend every player, coach, and staff member for what you’ve achieved so far. Together, let’s continue building on this success,” said Gutierrez.

Head coach Garrath McPherson lauded the team’s growth and spirit after the final whistle.

“Momentum is crucial in tournament football. We’ve ridden an emotional wave this past week and continued to grow in confidence. To achieve all this with just one week of preparation shows the strength of character within this group,” he said.

The Philippines now awaits the outcome of Group B and C fixtures on July 22 to determine their semifinal fate in the Mandiri Cup. They are set to face the winner of the Thailand-Myanmar clash from Group C, with a potential historic first appearance in the knockout stage of the ASEAN U-23 Championship on the line.

