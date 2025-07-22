Bastillada-Waminal WBF bout all set in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Fighting cop, Jusue Bastillada is all geared up for his WBF featherweight title fight against veteran Jess Rhey Waminal in the main event of “Bakbakan Tres” tomorrow, July 23 at the Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City, west Cebu.

Bastillada of Big Yellow Boxing Gym and Waminal faced each other during the card’s official weigh-in on Tuesday, July 22.

The 35-year-old Bastillada weighed 125.6 pounds, while Waminal stepped on the scales at 125.8 lbs.

READ:

Bastillada, a PNP officer and native of Toledo City, Cebu, is one of Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s current top prospects with a commendable 10-1 (win-loss) record with six knockouts.

However, his mettle will be tested by a younger and more experienced opponent in Waminal, 30, who has a 16-12-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with nine knockouts.

Bastillada is fresh from a dominant performance, scoring a first-round knockout over veteran Jason Tinampay last April 11 in Toledo City to claim the VISPOBA featherweight title.

At stake in the main event of the Bastillada-Waminal bout is the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) featherweight silver title.

In the co-main event, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s rising prospect, Arlando “The Punisher” Senoc Jr., will fight for the vacant VISPROBA flyweight title against Eugene Noynay.

Senoc Jr. enters the ring with an unbeaten 5-0 record, including four knockouts. Noynay holds a 6-1 record with one knockout.

The rest of the undercard fights in the Bastillada-Waminal bout pit Rhonvex Capulopy vs. Michael Adolfo, Carlo Bacaro vs. Wanxuan Lin, Ulymark Moras vs. Jahmark Gales, Nino Jay Malbago vs. Norman Rusiana, Jofel Barcoma vs. Mark Asibal, John Dominic Ledres vs. Nathanael Doria, and Mark Anthony Sarino vs. Enecito Jagopar.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP