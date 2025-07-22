Rainy days attire: Is it unprofessional to wear sandals to work?

SEOUL — With heavy rain drenching South Korea and other Asian countries, a recent online post by a commuter who wore sandals to the office sparked heated debate over what constitutes appropriate office attire on rainy days, according to online discussions Monday.

In the post, the commuter, who introduced himself as a first-year employee, wrote that some colleagues came to work in rubber sandals or Crocs sandals, during a heavy downpour.

Although they switched into neat indoor slippers upon arriving at the office, they were reprimanded by their superior for being unprofessional.

He also considered wearing Crocs, as he didn’t want his sneakers and socks to get soaked. But since he was still new to the company and didn’t want to be criticized, he decided to just pack them in his bag and wore them only on his way home.

Supporting the idea of wearing sandals on rainy days, he asked other users, “Wouldn’t wearing Crocs be better than dealing with the unpleasant smell of soaked sneakers and socks?”

Online reactions about the appropriate rainy days attire were divided.

Some users argued that such footwear should be considered acceptable in extreme weather.

“In situations like a downpour or even flooding, commuting to work feels like going through a battlefield. Wearing Crocs isn’t a big deal. It’s not like it happens every day. Honestly, no one wants to sit next to someone in soggy sneakers,” one commenter wrote.

“Everyone wears slippers in the office anyway, so what’s the big deal about wearing them on the way there? As long as you’re doing your job right, let’s not waste time nitpicking over pointless stuff,” another user wrote.

Others, however, prioritized professionalism over convenience in choosing their rainy days attire.

“If you let one or two people wear Crocs, soon everyone will be walking into the office in them. What kind of impression would that give to clients or partners?” one comment read.

Another added, “Even wearing slippers inside the office is controversial. The workplace isn’t your home, and following a dress code is part of being competent.”

Meanwhile, torrential rain and landslides that began on July 16 have left 18 people dead and nine missing as of Sunday night, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Although the rain has stopped, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that most parts of the country will see daytime highs with a perceived temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with tropical nights likely in some areas.