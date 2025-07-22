Mandaue launches joint inspections to boost business compliance, revenues

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A joint inspection of business establishments in Mandaue City will begin this month, led by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), the Office of the Building Official (OBO), and the City Assessor’s Office. The initiative aims to ensure business compliance and support the city’s ongoing revenue collection efforts.

Atty. Lizer Malate, head of the BPLO, said the three offices are scheduled to meet this week to coordinate schedules, personnel, and vehicle assignments. They are also conducting an inventory of business types and buildings to determine which establishments will be prioritized for inspection.

This effort follows an executive order issued by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano to strengthen regulatory enforcement and verify that businesses have the proper permits, including both business and building permits.

Malate clarified that the inspections are not meant to intimidate business owners but to help them comply with city requirements. If violations are found, the concerned office will issue a notice and provide instructions on how to address them.

The inspections are expected to contribute to the city’s revenue goals.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Mandaue City has already collected ₱1.5 billion in business taxes—equal to the total amount collected in all of 2024. The city is targeting ₱1.6 billion in collections for the year, based on a projected annual increase of ₱100 million, supported by historical data and consistent economic growth.

The rise in collections has been attributed to better compliance from large businesses such as malls and a brewery, along with intensified inspections that have identified establishments operating without complete documentation.

The majority of the city’s annual business tax income—approximately ₱1 billion, or 80 percent of the target—is usually collected during the renewal period in January. This early income allows the city to fund essential services and development projects at the beginning of the year.

For the remaining months, Mandaue City will focus on collecting real property taxes while continuing inspections. The city currently has around 16,000 registered businesses.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP