Alleged drug personality injured in shootout with police in Liloan

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 22,2025 - 09:25 PM

shootout

Sammy Alfeche Taborada, the suspect in a police shootout in Liloan, now facing multiple criminal charges. Photo: Liloan Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged drug personality was injured in an armed confrontation with police in Sitio Tabay, Barangay Tayud, Liloan town, on Monday evening, July 21, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Sammy Alfeche Taborada, of legal age, and a resident of the said area.

According to the investigation conducted by the Liloan Municipal Police Station, they received a call from the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) reporting the presence of an armed individual—known to be involved in illegal drugs—threatening his neighbors.

Upon the arrival of police at the scene, the suspect allegedly opened fire at them using a KG-9 automatic firearm. A BIN operative was hit in the left arm during the exchange.

In response, the police returned fire, hitting the suspect in the head and neutralizing him.

Both the injured BIN operative and the suspect were given immediate medical attention and transported to nearby hospitals. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities recovered a KG-9 automatic firearm and a .45 caliber pistol from the suspect.

Taborada will face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as frustrated murder.

TAGS: Liloan, police, shootout
