Cebu City rolls out mobile attendance system for all gov’t workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No more lining up at biometric machines at the Cebu City Hall.

City government employees can now log their attendance using their mobile phones through a new cloud-based system designed to boost efficiency and transparency.

Henry Tomalabcad, head of the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), said they have officially launched the Mobile Attendance Monitoring System (MAMS), a digital innovation that uses mobile phones and geolocation to monitor real-time attendance across all departments in City Hall.

Tomalabcad said the rollout was formally presented during a recent meeting with department heads as part of the city’s shift from outdated methods like logbooks, punch cards, and standalone biometric devices that often failed to track field-based staff.

“Kung i-assign ka ngadto sa bukid o kung asa nga barangay mag-inspect, mag-log na lang ka sa imong mobile phone,” Tomalabcad explained in an interview on Tuesday, July 22.

(If you’re assigned to the mountain or to inspect in any barangay, you can just log your attendance using your mobile phone.)

He noted how MAMS allows employees on field assignments—like traffic enforcers, drivers, and inspectors—to log in from wherever they are deployed.

Initially designed for field personnel, the system has now been expanded to cover all Cebu City government employees following recommendations from the city’s new administrator and IT consultant.

MAMS applies a strict geofencing rule: employees can only check in within a 50-meter radius of their assigned work location.

For those temporarily assigned elsewhere, department heads or administrative officers can adjust the system to allow logging from specific remote locations.

“Kini nga system, maka-save og millions ang city government ani,” Tomalabcad said, pointing to reduced costs in maintenance and procurement of physical devices previously used.

(This system will save the city government millions.)

Before MAMS, many offices lacked biometric scanners due to high acquisition costs, resulting in inconsistent and incomplete attendance records.

In contrast, the new system only requires a mobile phone and a stable signal—conditions that, according to the HRDO, are adequately met across all employee-assigned areas.

Departments such as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the City Health Department were among the first to pilot the platform. These early adopters have since reported improved attendance accuracy and operational efficiency.

For locations with poor network connectivity, Tomalabcad assured that a manual override option is available. Employees who experience signal issues may submit screenshots or other proof of their presence to validate their attendance.

MAMS is aligned with Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.’s broader governance push for “continuous improvement,” with digitization and accountability at the core of service delivery.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP