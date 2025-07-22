Lorenz Dumam-ag stuns Japan’s Moriguchi with third-round TKO win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lorenz Dumam-ag pulled off a shocking win on foreign soil, scoring a third-round technical knockout (TKO) against Japanese hometown bet Yamato Moriguchi in their non-title bout on Sunday, July 20, in Wakayama, Japan.

Nicknamed “Shotgun” the hard-hitting Dumam-ag, considered the underdog heading into the match, stunned Moriguchi with a barrage of heavy punches that lasted over 20 seconds. The referee stepped in to stop the fight at the 1:56 mark of the third round.

The victory pushed Dumam-ag’s record to 11 wins (8 by knockout), with one loss and one draw. It also served as redemption after he lost via unanimous decision to Jukiya Iimura in his Japan debut last January for the OPBF flyweight title.

Moriguchi, meanwhile, suffered the first defeat of his career. He now holds a record of nine wins, one loss, a draw, and four knockouts.

Dumam-ag, who made noise in Cebu’s boxing scene with a brutal knockout win over former ARQ Boxing standout Ramel Macado in 2024, entered the ring with a composed and patient approach.

Moriguchi, the more aggressive fighter early on, connected with sharp one-two combinations and used his speed to land jabs to the head and body. But Dumam-ag stayed calm, absorbed the punches, and timed his counters well.

Despite getting rocked by a flurry of punches in the second round, Dumam-ag weathered the assault and regrouped heading into the third.

The turning point came when Dumam-ag landed a clean left straight that sent a backpedaling Moriguchi to the canvas. Although the Japanese boxer beat the count, Dumam-ag immediately pinned him against the ropes and unloaded a relentless series of power punches until the referee had seen enough.

It was a dominant finish for Lorenz Dumam-ag, who needed just under two minutes in the third round to seal a significant international victory.

