Dante, 2 LPAs to enhance habagat, more rains expected

MANILA, Philippines —The country may have to endure three weather disturbances simultaneously, with one of them developing into a tropical cyclone. This happens three days after Severe Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha) left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Torrential rains especially in the western part of Luzon, including Metro Manila, would persist until Friday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon (“habagat”), said the state weather bureau.

One of the three low pressure areas (LPAs) in the Pacific Ocean gained strength and became Tropical Depression Dante on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dante was monitored 1,130 kilometers east of northern Luzon and moving north northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The other LPA inside the PAR was located 155 km east southeast of Basco, Batanes. The third LPA, which was still outside the PAR at press time, was tracked 2,850 km east of Eastern Visayas region.

According to Christopher Perez, assistant chief of the Pagasa weather forecasting section, the LPA already within PAR might move toward extreme northern Luzon and exit before it can develop into a tropical depression. Under a second scenario, it may be “absorbed” by the more powerful Dante.

Class, work suspensions

Based on the latest Pagasa forecast, Dante will not make landfall but still gain strength and develop into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, before leaving the PAR on Friday.

“We have had several days of rainfall and some areas have been flooded. Those living at the foot of mountains still face the threat of sudden landslides,” Perez said.

“Even if the rain is only light to moderate, if your area has been soaked for days due to the rains, the ground may have already softened and can cause landslides,” he added.

Malacañang suspended classes and work in government offices for Wednesday in Metro Manila and 36 provinces in Luzon and the Visayas.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin declared the suspension in the National Capital Region and in the Luzon provinces of Abra, Albay, Batangas, Bataan, Benguet, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Laguna, Marinduque, Masbate, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Romblon, Sorsogon, Tarlac and Zambales.

Also covered by the suspension order were the Visayan provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

“However, agencies responsible for basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to remain operational to ensure continuity of essential government functions despite the declaration of work suspension,” Bersamin said.

Death toll at 6

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said at least six people died due to incidents linked to the combined effects of Crising, habagat and the LPA.

At least five people were injured and eight others were reported were missing, but the NDRRMC it would further verify the incidents.

Reports gathered by the Inquirer from the Calabarzon regional police showed that three people, including two children aged 4 and 11, drowned in separate incidents in Ternate, Cavite, and Antipolo City and Tanay town in Rizal province on Monday. It was not clear if these deaths were included in the NDRRMC report.

Edca sites used for aid

Also on Tuesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the activation of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites around the country as forward operating hubs to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts for calamity victims.

In a statement, AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said Edca sites were being used as staging areas for rescue operations and for gathering relief goods.

“Using these forward-operating hubs allows us to deliver aid faster and more efficiently to our fellow Filipinos, especially in hard-hit and remote areas. This kind of rapid response can spell the difference between life and death,” Brawner said.

‘Crisis action team’

In a recorded video message from the United States on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDPACOM) would deploy its “crisis action team” to help in the disaster response efforts.

The agreement was reached after the talks held between Brawner and Usindopacom commander Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, and as a result of the meeting between President Marcos and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

There are currently nine Edca sites in the country—in Cagayan, Isabela, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Palawan and Cebu and Cagayan de Oro City—set up under a 2014 troop stationing agreement between Manila and Washington.

Flights, power supply

At least 30 flights were canceled on Tuesday due to the heavy rains, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Of these, 28 were from Cebu Pacific and its regional subsidiary CebGo. Flag carrier Philippine Airlines also canceled flights from Manila to Hanoi, and back.

Three flights were also diverted.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, electricity supply to about 90,000 customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) had yet to be restored. Most of them were in Metro Manila, Cavite and Bulacan, while the rest were in Rizal, Quezon, Laguna and Batangas.

Meralco said around 86 percent of its affected customers were in flooded areas. —with reports from Lisbet Esmael, Gabriel Pabico Lalu, Mary Joy Salcedo, Delfin Mallari Jr., Carmela Reyes-Estrope, and Vincent Cabreza

