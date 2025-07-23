Cebu City: Over 200 new casuals hired, no JOs approved yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Hall has brought in over 200 new casual employees despite a sweeping hiring freeze, while job order (JO) workers remain in limbo as of July 22, with no contract renewals approved pending mayoral review.

The Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) confirmed that a total of 235 new casual workers have been hired this July, alongside 59 re-employed personnel and 2,150 renewed casuals.

READ: Archival: Reappointments to be decided on case-by-case basis

However, no job order employees have yet been renewed, with approvals hinging on pending project proposals and manpower requests from department heads.

“Ang JOs, waiting pa mi (The JOs, we are still waiting for that).We are still waiting sa mga (for the) project proposal to be signed by Mayor Nestor Archival and the manpower request,” said HRDO head Henry Tomalabcad in an interview on July 22. “So far, as of July 22, wala pa miy nadawat na request (we still had not received any request).”

READ: ‘No Appointment, No Work’: Archival enforces rule in Cebu City Hall

Tomalabcad explained that departments were expected to submit both a signed project proposal and a detailed manpower request bearing the names of the workers they would intend to rehire.

Only after these are submitted and endorsed by the mayor will HRDO process contract renewals.

While department heads have the discretion to recommend the renewal of existing casuals, especially those practicing regulated professions like nursing or accounting, the hiring of new casuals is strictly under the Office of the Mayor.

“Ang mga bag-o, gitagaan nato discretion ang Office of the Mayor kung kinsay ilang ipang-endorse or i-hire. Walay department head ang gapasulod og bag-o,” Tomalabcad said.

(The new ones, we are giving the Office of the Mayor the discretion on who they will endorse or hire. No department head had been allowed to hire new ones.)

READ: Abalos to push for laws that will raise pay of job order, COS workers

He also reiterated that applications and endorsements must come directly from the mayor’s office.

“Ang sabot namo ni Mayor, dili mi mudawat og laing endorsement or application. Kinahanglan gikan gyud sa mayor, ug ang chief of staff ra ang mudala sa mga dokumento diri sa HR,” Tomalabcad said.

(Our agreement with the mayor, we will not accept other endorsement or application. It should come from the mayor and the chief of staff will be the only one who will bring the document here in HR.)

The cautious approach follows Archival’s announcement on July 1 that Cebu City is facing a projected budget deficit of P2 billion to P3 billion, which prompted a citywide hiring freeze and a phased evaluation of employment renewals.

“Daghan kaayong gusto magpa-renew, pero akong giistoryahan tagsa-tagsa nga for the meantime, naa koy gitan-aw nga report nga deficit ta og mga P2 billion to P3 billion karon,” Archival said on his first day in office.

(Many would want to have their contracts renewed, but I talked to each of them that for the meantime, we are looking at a report that showed that we are at a deficit of from P2 billion to P3 billion now.)

“Kung ato ni silang tanan i-renew, dili gyud ta kasweldo,” he said.

(If we renew all of them, we cannot pay the salaries.)

He added that the city’s financial condition was under review, with a focus on essential services like garbage collection, health, and daycare operations.

No appointment, no work

The freeze came with the strict enforcement of a “No Appointment, No Work” policy beginning July 1. Archival issued Memo No. 2025-0001 directing all department heads to bar unappointed casual and project-based workers from reporting to their posts.

“All casual and project-based personnel with no appointments should not be allowed to report for work,” the memo stated, citing the Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions. It warned that any salaries paid to unauthorized workers would become the “personal liability” of those who allowed them to work.

Tomalabcad affirmed the memo’s legal implications. “Naay memo gikan ni Mayor nga likayan ang casual ug JO nga mosulod kung walay appointment kay ang department head na ang manubag sa ilang sweldo.”

(We have a memo from the mayor that we should avoid casual and JO who would work if they have no appointment because the department heads will be the ones to answer for their pay.)

Cebu City Hall currently employs over 8,500 workers, including regular, casual, and job order personnel.

Tomalabcad said that around 1,400 casual workers had been renewed so far. Daily updates are expected as more renewals are processed, with the HRDO aiming to retain at least 60 percent of City Hall’s workforce.

Case-by-case approvals for critical workers

While job order employees remain without formal contracts, Archival said he was willing to consider reappointments for critical roles, particularly in the city’s disaster response operations.

Councilor Jun Alcover has filed a resolution urging the mayor to immediately renew trained and experienced responders from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), citing their vital life-saving functions and city-funded training.

“These personnel were trained at the city’s expense. They are skilled and experienced in life-saving operations. Not renewing their appointments weakens our disaster response capacity,” Alcover’s resolution stated. The proposal is scheduled for deliberation at the City Council’s July 23 session.

Archival acknowledged the proposal and said reappointments would be handled individually based on need and merit.

“Sure sure ato nang tan-awon. Wala tay problema ana,” Archival said in a media interview on July 21.

(Sure sure we will look at it. We have no problem with that.)

“Kana man gyung mga critical, ato ng i-case-to-case basis og kinahaglan i-hire. No problem na basta kinahanglan jud,” he said.

(Those in the critical (roles), we are doing that in a case-to-case basis if we really need to hire them. We have no problem with that as long as there is a need to really hire them.)

He added that bloated city manpower in previous years led to inefficiencies, with some workers left with little or no actual work.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP