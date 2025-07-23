P249M Ultra Lotto jackpot: No winners for July 22 draw, says PCSO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No bettor picked the correct combination for the P249 million jackpot prize of the 6/58 Ultra Lotto during the July 22 draw.

That is according to the results of the draw announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

This means that the Ultra Lotto jackpot prize will still increase further in the next draw on Friday, July 25.

The winning combination for the Ultra Lotto on the July 22 draw was 42-49-52-27-39-18 with a jackpot prize of P249,157,124.80.

Last April 6, 2025, a lone bettor won the Ultra Lotto jackpot prize of P223,728,165.20 while a housewife won the Ultra Lotto jackpot of P314,591,292.80 through a lucky pick last January 5, 2025.

Aside from the Ultra Lotto, the 6/49 Super Lotto and the 6/42 Lotto were also drawn on July 22.

According to the PCSO, there were also no winners for both major draws.

The winning combination for the Super Lotto was 28-42-45-17-8-14, which has a jackpot prize of P35,910,555.60.

Meanwhile, the 6/42 Lotto jackpot prize for the July 22 draw was P58,652,835.20.

The winning combination of the 6/42 Lotto for yesterday’s draw was 24-31-35-39-4-14.

The 6/59 Ultra Lotto is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays while the 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The 6/42 Lotto, on the other hand, will be drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

