LPA west of Babuyan Islands is now Tropical Depression Emong

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) located west of Babuyan Islands has developed into Tropical Depression Emong, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday.

In its latest advisory, the Pagasa said Emong became a tropical depression at 8 a.m.

Emong is the fifth tropical cyclone in the country this 2025.

READ: Cebu spared from LPA but habagat to bring continued rains

The latest tropical depression was last spotted 105 kilometers northwest of Northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph, moving west-southwest at 35 kph.

Meanwhile, the Pagasa said Tropical Storm Dante has intensified into a “tropical storm.” It was last spotted 880 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

READ: 2 LPAs inside PAR may become tropical depression in next 24 hours

Dante packs a maximum sustained wind speed of 65 kph and gustiness of 80 kph. It is presently moving north-northwest at 15 kph.

Aside from the two cyclones, the weather bureau said that the LPA outside the Philippine area of responsibility now has a “high” potential to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

The Pagasa advised the public to monitor its 11 a.m. update for the full details and forecast track of the tropical depressions and the LPA.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP