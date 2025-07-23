Bohol Youth Home now ready to accommodate CICLs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Boholano children, who are in conflict with the law, now have a place to stay while they undergo rehabilitation.

The Bohol Youth Home that was launched on July 22 will start to accept Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) residents today, July 23.

Built in accordance with Republic Act No. 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, the center offers a structured environment with psychosocial support, life skills training, values formation, and reintegration services, the Provincial Government said in an advisory.

READ: Law enforcers probe use of 17-year-old Bohol boy in P13.6M Cebu drug delivery

The facility is also a reflection of the Provincial Government’s “strong commitment to a justice system grounded in healing, compassion, and second chances.” At the same time, it “affirms Bohol’s vision of inclusive development—where no child is left behind and every young person is given the opportunity to be restored, healed, and reintegrated into society,” it added.

Bohol Youth Home

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado led on July 22 the launch and opening of the Bohol Youth Home located in Purok 6, Brgy. Malayo Sur in Cortes town.

READ: DSWD opens rehab center for girls in Cebu

“Ang atong mga kabataan, bisan tuod kung makasala ug makalapas sa balaod, sa atong Pangagamhanan, gusto nato nga kahatagan sila sa higayon pagbag-o ug pagkinabuhi nga normal uban sa ilang pamilya,” Aumentado said in a message that he delivered during the gathering.

(Our youth, even if they have committed violations of the law, our government wanted to give them a chance to change their ways and to live a normal life with their families.)

Aumentado was joined by Cortes town officials, child welfare advocates, law enforcement and justice sector representatives, development partners, and civil society groups during the launch and opening of the Bohol Youth Home, a purpose-built facility that will provide temporary shelter and rehabilitative programs for CICL in the province.

“Ang Bohol Youth Home atong giila nga bunga sa atong hiniusang pagtambayayong uban sa nakalabay nga mga administrasyon, hangtod karon, tungod ug alang sa maayong kaugmaon sa atong mga kabataan,” he added.

(We recognize the Bohol Youth Home as a product of our joint efforts, including the previous administration, to give a good future to our youth.)

“This is an extraordinary milestone, not only for the Municipality of Cortes but for the entire Province of Bohol. Kini usa ka bunga sa tinud-anay nga panaghiusa ug kolaborasyon (This a fruit of real unity and collaboration.). This center stands as a strong testament of our commitment to rehabilitate, protect, and empower our youth,” Cortes Mayor Rodrigo Dennis Uy said.

Healing

For Judge Samson Ariel Cayetuna of Branch 3 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) the construction of the Bohol Youth Home was crucial to the healing of the CICLs.

“This is more than a building, it is a promise that no child will be forgotten, no matter their past or the challenges they face. Justice is not about punishment; it is about healing. Bahay Pag-asa is not a jail, it is a place to rebuild, grow, and rise,” he said.

In the past, local government units refer the CICLs to facilities outside Bohol, “posing significant challenges in family involvement, case management, and rehabilitation outcomes.” “With the BYH now operational, CICL in Bohol can receive appropriate care while remaining closer to their families and communities,” the Provincial

The realization of the Bohol Youth Home was made possible through extensive planning by the Bohol Provincial Government, through the Office of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development (OPSWD), in collaboration with national government agencies, including the DSWD, Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), Department of Justice (DOJ), PNP-WCPD, and various local stakeholders.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP