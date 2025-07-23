Partial operations for Cebu BRT slated this September

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 23,2025 - 11:56 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After nearly two decades in the pipeline, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will finally be operational.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Wednesday, July 23, that they will already conduct test runs of Phase 1 of the P17-billion mass transportation project.

“After 13 long years of waiting, the People of Cebu and Cebu City will be experiencing first-hand the BRT system, at least the 1st phase of the Cebu BRT in one month time,” Dizon told the media in a press briefing.

Dizon on Wednesday met with local officials in Cebu, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, to discuss the fate of the BRT.

The cabinet member’s visit came just a month after the World Bank issued a project update of the BRT, warning Philippine officials tasked in implementing the project of its slow progress.

Phase 1

According to Dizon, the pilot run will involve three bus stations under Phase 1 of the project.

This route spans a total of 13 kilometers, from Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) all the way to the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

While project proponents continue to finalize the design, including the station in front of the Capitol, local and national government officials agreed to partially open the CBRT.

“In the meantime, we can already run the system as suggested by Vice Mayor Tommy (Osmeña) kahit wala pa yung stations sa Capitol, pwede na nating patakbuhin ang three stations,” said Dizon.

The buses under the CiBus routes will be reassigned for the pilot run of the Cebu BRT this September.

The CiBus, introduced in 2020, was designed as a preliminary to the BRT project, and currently has 20 operational units.

But the Department of Transportation (DOTr) plans to deploy additional buses, said Undersecretary Steve Pastor, to accommodate more passengers.

The Cebu BRT was first proposed in the 1990s to address the traffic woes in Metro Cebu.

