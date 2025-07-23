Missing pet python rescued at side of hill in San Fernando, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ke-ken, the at least 5-meter-long pet reticulated python, which managed to escape from its cage a few days ago, is back to its owner and is now safe and sound in its cage.

This was after the snake was found at past 8 a.m. today, July 23, in a grassy lot at the side of a hill in Barangay Magsico, San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

Members of the San Fernando Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) managed to locate the snake after the owner and his family posted on social media about it being missing for a few days. The owner also posted that they would give a reward to whoever could return it.

“Ayaw pasipad-e si Ke-Ken (Don’t hurt Ke-Ken),” was the appeal of the owner, which was posted on a radio station’s FB page.

The owner also appealed to neighbors and residents to help them find and get Ke-Ken back.

The owner said in the post that Ke-Ken managed to slip through a hole in the cage and slithered through the side of a corrugated sheet, which was a part of the wall of the house.

This morning, Ke-Ken was found and was carried by at least 3 personnel of the San Fernando MDRRMO from a grassy area at the side of a hill in Barangay Magsico.

The pet python was later returned safe and sound to its owner and to its cage.

San Fernando is a municipality of the province of Cebu which is located 29 kilometers south of Cebu City. | with Paul Lauro

