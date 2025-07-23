Cebu FC gears up for ASEAN Club Championships campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to begin their campaign in the ASEAN Club Championships (ACC) Shopee Cup with back-to-back matches this August.

CFC recently confirmed its official fixtures against Brunei’s Kasuka FC.

However, in a surprising turn, the Gentle Giants will not be playing a home match in Cebu.

While no official reason has been disclosed, the club is set to “host” the second leg of the qualifier at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on August 15 — an ironic setting for a Cebu-based team’s crucial home fixture.

This isn’t the first time CFC has played home games outside of Cebu. During their 2023–2024 AFC Champions League 2 campaign, they held all their home matches at the Rizal Memorial Stadium as well.

Before the Manila leg, Cebu FC will travel to Brunei to face Kasuka FC on August 8 at the Stadium Negara Hassanal Bolkiah for the away leg.

Cebu FC and Kasuka FC are among the four clubs competing in the qualifying round, along with Ezra FC of Laos and Shan United FC of Myanmar. Only the winners will advance to the group stage, where they’ll face top-tier clubs from Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Kasuka FC, founded in 1993 and based in Kampong Sungai Kedayan, is a regular contender in the Brunei Super League. The club boasts back-to-back domestic titles and previously reached the ACC qualifiers in 2023, where they were eliminated by Shan United on a 2-4 aggregate (1-1 home, 1-3 away).

Cebu FC earned its spot in the Shopee Cup after emerging as champions in the Philippine Football League (PFL) “Golden Ticket” qualifiers last May.

