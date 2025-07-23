cdn mobile

MMA patron spearheads Cebu City’s kickboxing tryouts

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 23,2025 - 02:14 PM

Cebu City kickboxing tryouts

Johnlery “Ian” Caniga (left) and Yaw-Yan ArDigma founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. (right) pose with MMA fighter Renan Noblefranca (center) during their stint in Zamboanga del Norte. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Renowned Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organizer and Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation founder Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. will head the official kickboxing tryouts on Saturday, July 26, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) boxing gym.

The tryouts will be sanctioned and overseen by the Muaythai Association of the Philippines and Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP).

It will primarily serve as the selection process for athletes representing Team Cebu City Niños in the Batang Pinoy National Games, scheduled this October in General Santos City.

READ: Noblefranca’s win reignites fighting spirit of Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu

At the same time, this will mark the revival of Cebu City’s grassroots kickboxing program, which Caniga originally spearheaded.

“This is part of our grassroots training program to teach and prepare qualified athletes who will become part of Team Cebu City Muaythai and Kickboxing for the Batang Pinoy National Championships,” said Caniga.

Johnlery “Ian” Caniga will lead the facilitation of the tryouts, alongside Grand Master Emiliano “Zapata” Dacuyan Jr., Kru Robert Serdone Jr., and SKP national technical official John Ian Nisnisan.

The tryouts begin at 2 p.m. Those interested in joining may contact Master Caniga Jr. at 0961-954-3588.

