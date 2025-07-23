Sara Duterte to public: Deliver floodwaters to Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — As several parts of the country continue to be affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” Vice President Sara Duterte suggested that the public can deliver the floodwaters to Malacañang so President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would have something to drink.

“Let us collect all the floodwater, then deliver it to Malacañang so that he (Marcos) would have something to drink,” Duterte said in Filipino, echoing a previous statement by Marcos on collecting floodwater in Metro Manila to be used for agriculture and other purposes.

In 2023, Marcos stated that the government was planning to construct large impounding areas outside Metro Manila to collect floodwater, suggesting that it should be repurposed rather than being discharged. The Vice President recalled the statement on Monday during an ambush interview at the Hague, Netherlands.

Political scapegoating

In the same interview, Duterte criticized the government for its “political scapegoating” on the issue of flooding, saying that the administration has been trying to escape accountability over the country’s problems by blaming her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I would not be surprised if everything he did, or all that is being done by former President Duterte, would be investigated by the current administration,” the Vice President said when asked for her reaction on the recent House resolution seeking to probe the dolomite beach project.

“[I] will also not be surprised if they say that everything that has been happening is part of the war on drugs and is the fault of President Duterte,” she said.

“Like I said, what they are doing is political scapegoating. Meaning, they do not want to accept the obligation, they do not want accountability for [the country’s] problems, such as the flooding,” added the Vice President.

Dolomite beach project

Last week, Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon filed a House resolution seeking an investigation regarding the dolomite beach project, which was built during the Duterte administration, citing claims that it has contributed to the flooding in Metro Manila.

Ridon noted that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Don Artes had identified the dolomite beach project as a “contributing factor” to the “persistent flooding” along Taft Avenue, saying that it caused the blockage of three major drainage outfalls.

However, Duterte said the government should stop blaming others for the floods and should instead look for solutions that would address the issue instead of diverting people’s attention.

“What they should be asking is, what is the reason for the floods? What plans can we do so that when the next storm comes, there would no longer be floods? And how can we implement these plans to ensure that people would not be stranded or become victims of the flooding?” the Vice President said.

“That is how the government should respond. Not by blaming other people. Because they are diverting the attention of the public towards other problems,” she added.

