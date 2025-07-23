Korean tourists dip in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of foreign tourist arrivals in Cebu has suffered a decline.

More specifically, South Koreans.

The number of South Korean visitors in Cebu has dipped by 18 percent during the first half this year, said Lawyer Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, the provincial administrator.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. And then ang drastic drop. So, there really has to be something happening in the market that we need to address as soon as possible,” Durano told media in a press briefing.

The former Philippine Tourism secretary also expressed concerns over the ‘drastic drop’, adding that they need to prioritize addressing the decline urgently.

“The tourist arrivals, in total, in the Philippines is really a decrease from last year. Pero ang reason lang nganong atong gitutukan ang (But the reason why we are focusing on) Korea [is] because Korea is the number one market of the world,” explained Durano.

Reasons behind the drop

South Korean tourists have also been Cebu’s top market for foreign arrivals.

Preference to Vietnam over the Philippines has been cited as one of the possible reasons behind the drop in South Korean visitors here, said Durano.

Aside from offering competitive tourism packages, Vietnam had been aggressive in pushing its destinations to tourists around the world.

“Based on market intelligence, Vietnam is our biggest competitor now,” Durano added.

They also pointed to changes in market behavior among South Korean travellers.

“We should adopt to make us more attractive. Like for example, Koreans when they travel abroad, don’t carry cash anymore. They use their own payment system and they get a 20 percent discount,” said Durano.

Overhauling tourism strategy in Cebu

Among the solutions the Capitol is mulling to entice more South Korean tourists is to introduce or implement more cashless payment systems.

In addition, they are looking at enhancing cultural activities, improve tourism facilities, conduct more training for tourism frontliners, as well as overhauling the entire tourism strategy of Cebu.

The provincial government also plans to revive the Provincial Tourism Council which will convene this July 30 to get more insights on the tourism situation in the province.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP