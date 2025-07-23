4th Cebu bridge, coastal road: Lapu-Lapu execs, DPWH meet on updates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City officials, led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, met with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and international consultants for the construction of the coastal road and the 4th bridge in Lapu-Lapu City.

During the meeting, they reviewed the project updates, feasibility studies, and construction timeline of these projects.

Lawyer Apple Collados, chief of staff of Chan, said that just this year, the city had already started the construction of the coastal road.

“Naa nay gitukod nga mga bunkhouse diha sa Brgy. Ibo,” Collados.

(There are already bunkhouses built in Barangay Ibo.)

The allocation for the first phase of the project amounted to P320 million.

“Congressional funding ni ang coastal project sir. Under ni siya sa GAA 2024, so time pa ni Cong. Cindi ni nga funds,” Collados said.

(The coastal project is congressional funding. This is under the GAA 2024, so the funds [there still from] the time of Cong. Cindi.)

However, its construction was currently suspended due to some issues with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

“Currently, suspended pa ni ang coastal project but ready to proceed once ma-finalize ang new alignment due to MCIAA’s request nga maka-affect atong current alignment sa ilang proposed runway extension,” she added.

(Currently, this, the coastal project, is suspended, but ready to proceed once the new alignment would be finalized due to the MCIAA’s request that will affect our current alignment of their proposed runway extension.)

The coastal road will be constructed from Barangay Pajo, Pusok, and Ibo, and was projected to reduce traffic significantly by serving as an alternative route.

Collados also said that those households that would be affected in the construction of the project would be relocated to the socialized housing project in Barangay Calawisan.

Chan, for her part, said that the project would not only ease traffic but would also open doors for economic growth and better quality of life.

“Among gipaningkamotan nga ang mga surveys, design works, ug public consultations for 2025 — including Road Right-of-Way acquisition — will move smoothly with our full support,” Chan said.

(We are working hard that the surveys, design works, and public consultations for 2025 — including the road-right-of-way acquisition — will move smoothly with our full support.)

As for the 4th bridge project, Collados said that they did not yet have the final date for the start of its construction.

She revealed that the bridge would be constructed through a Private Public Partnership (PPP) scheme.

The bridge will be constructed in Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City and would connect to Mandaue City, near the Cansaga bridge.

Collados said that during their meeting on Monday, July 21, 2025, they only discussed the final design of the bridge.

She also said that they would meet again to discuss the date as to when the project would proceed.

