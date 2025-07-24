Metro Cebu could ‘self-destruct’ amid flooding crisis – expert

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The growing flood crisis in Metro Cebu is not just about clogged waterways, but about a city choking on its own unchecked growth.

“We are so congested that we’re almost in a state of self-destruction,” independent structural integrity engineer Carlo Jaca warned as Metro Cebu reeled once again from knee-deep floods triggered by heavy rains last week.

This sobering assessment came during a news forum on Wednesday, July 23, where he pointed to poor urban planning, vanishing open spaces, and neglected flood mitigation systems as the underlying causes of Metro Cebu’s worsening inundation woes.

“Urbanization is the number one factor. We’ve exceeded the threshold,” Jaca said. “The natural flow of water has been disrupted. Open spaces have disappeared… Everything’s concrete. There’s nowhere for the rain to go.”

No room for water

On July 16, an hour-long downpour submerged parts of Cebu City, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu in floodwaters, leaving commuters stranded and roads impassable. Areas like Kinasang-an in Pardo, Cebu City, and A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City were among the hardest hit.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the floods were caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

But experts say the bigger culprit is man-made, and that is the region’s inability to absorb or manage rainfall due to insufficient drainage systems and urban congestion.

“Even with new processes in place, we are still flooded. The solution is right under our noses. But there’s very poor planning,” Jaca said.

He cited the example of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, which uses large-scale underground retention tanks to temporarily hold stormwater during heavy rains.

“What if every barangay had one? We’re supposed to have designated open spaces by law, but most of those are gone or have been developed,” he said. “We could build multi-functional public spaces with massive retention tanks underneath.”

Barangays must step up

Jaca emphasized the pivotal role barangays must play in flood prevention.

“Barangay captains can audit available open spaces and propose sustainable solutions,” he said. “They’re the ones who have executive and legislative powers at the grassroots. Yet every year, when they submit development plans, they ask only for basketball courts. No water management systems.”

He added that public lands could and should be converted into rainwater catchment systems to help reduce surface runoff and ease pressure on drainage networks.

“Only 20 to 30 percent of rainwater is absorbed by soil. The rest just flows into the streets,” Jaca explained. “Buildings are required to have rainwater tanks—but enforcement is another issue. Many developers even cheat on the 30 percent green space requirement.”

Structural risks rising

Jaca noted that some developers were leveling hills and building high-rises in areas where the soil and water discharge systems were not suitable, without public hearings or long-term sustainability studies.

“They cut down mountains even if the structural integrity is questionable,” he said.

He added that the current flood control measures, such as the city’s desilting operations funded by its calamity budget, were short-term “band-aid solutions.”

“I don’t think the issue is money. Its implementation. And it’s political,” Jaca said.

City declares calamity, unlocks funds

On July 22, the Cebu City Council declared a state of calamity, unlocking P15 million from the city’s Quick Response Fund (QRF) to kickstart urgent desilting and declogging of major rivers and esteros.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who proposed the declaration, said the July 16 floods exposed the extent of silt and waste buildup in waterways like Estero de Parian, MJ Cuenco River, and Tagunol.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the city was considering renting amphibious desilting equipment for faster response. He also reiterated the importance of cutting through bureaucratic delays to address disaster needs more swiftly.

“We don’t have the equipment yet. That’s why we’re declaring a state of calamity — so we can act fast,” Archival said.

