UV Baby Lancers edge out UC in Emil’s Cup opener

CEBU, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers opened their campaign in the Emil’s Fresh Chicken Fiesta Cup Inter-Secondary Basketball Tournament with a gritty win over the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 85–80, on Sunday, July 20, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla.

The Baby Lancers, coached by Ronald Bucao, held off a late rally from the Baby Webmasters of head coach Reggie Licanda to escape with the hard-earned victory.

Liyco Ventura hit a clutch three-pointer and calmly sank two free throws in the final 25 seconds, while Jose Ejurango sealed the win with his own pair from the charity strip.

UV led for most of the first three quarters, but a 7-0 run led by Michael Raymund Saniel and Martylouisses Sotto gave UC a brief 61–60 edge with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Still, UV stayed composed behind the leadership of Jacob Cortes and regained control, building a 79–74 lead after another triple from Ventura.

UC made one last push behind CJ Bulagsak and Allen Ybanez Doverte, grabbing an 80–79 advantage. But a 6-0 closing spurt, powered by the free throws of Ventura and Ejurango, proved decisive in the thrilling finish.

Rhadz Simon Silawan led the Baby Lancers with 21 points, while Ejurango and Cortes added 15 and 13 markers, respectively. Ventura finished with nine—all scored in the fourth quarter.

On the UC side, Saniel also had 21 points, while Sotto contributed 19.

In the tournament’s first game on its opening night, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers routed UC-Lapulapu/Mandaue, 84–68.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP