PVL: Unbeaten squads PLDT, NXLED clash in Cebu this Saturday 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The PLDT Home Fiber High Speed Hitters and the NXLED Chameleons will clash for Pool A’s top spot in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour as they head to Cebu this Saturday, July 26, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus gymnasium.

Currently, the High Speed Hitters and the Chameleons are tied with their undefeated 3-0 (win-loss) cards in Pool A of the prelimiaries.

READ: PVL in Cebu: Farm Fresh, NXLED, PLDT, Galeries set for showdown

A win on Saturday would determine the top squad in Pool A which makes their Cebu match extra crucial.

The NXLED Chameleons have been the biggest surprise this season after their unbeaten start of the tournament, while PLDT looks to establish its dominance early as one of the contenders.

NXLED recently defeated the Galleries Tower Highrisers, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23, last July 15 at the FilOil EcoOil Arena, while PLDT earlier toppled Petro Gazz 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 in Ilagan City last July 12.

NXLED will heavily rely on the league’s current No. 3 spiker,

Laure-Cariño and the league’s top 10 blocker Jovelyn Fernandez.

READ: Cebuana Lorene Toring raring for PVL debut

Meanwhile, PLDT will lean on Kim Kianna Dy, Mika Reyes, and the league’s top-ranked blocker Majoy Baron.

Also, the Farm Fresh Foxies, currently placed at third in Pool A’s standings with a 2-1 card and the winless and bottom-ranked Highrisers will play in the Cebu leg.

The Foxies will take on the Highrisers in the second match on July 26 at 6 PM, while the NXLED and PLDT’s clash is at 4 PM.

On July 27, PLDT faces the Highrisers and the Foxies against the Chameleons.

READ: PVL: Coach Koji Tsuzurabara, Petro Gazz part ways

Farm Fresh will likely feature its current best spiker Trisha Tubu and Jolina Dela Cruz along with the towering Cebuana Lorene Toring.

Meanwhile, the Highrisers will have Ysabela Jamie Jimenez and Roselle Baliton as its frontline offensive.

Tickets are available at Ticketmax and SM Tickets.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP