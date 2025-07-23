Mandiri Cup 2025: PHL U23 meets Vietnam in historic semis stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippines Under-23 men’s football team has made history, with a first ever semifinal appearance in the ASEAN U23 Championship Mandiri Cup 2025 in Indonesia.

The young Azkals sealed their breakthrough campaign with a 2-0 win over Brunei, following an earlier 2-0 triumph against Malaysia. Their only setback came against the host nation, Indonesia, in a narrow 0-1 defeat to close out Group A with two wins and one loss.

The Philippines will now take on Vietnam in a highly anticipated Mandiri Cup semifinal on Friday, July 25, at 4:00 p.m. (Indonesia time).

READ:

Vietnam topped Group B with back-to-back victories, including a 3-0 rout of Laos and a 2-1 win over Cambodia to secure their place in the knockout round.

The other semifinal match pits tournament hosts Indonesia against regional powerhouse Thailand.

Cebuano midfielder Kaj Amirul of Cebu Football Club and Ilonggo centerback Jaime Rosquillo are among the players suited up for the Philippines U23 squad, whose performance in the Mandiri Cup has captured national attention.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez praised the team’s achievement and called on Filipino football supporters to continue rallying behind the national squad.

“We commend every player, coach, and staff for what you have achieved thus far. We thank all the fans who have shown their support. Together, let’s continue building on this,” Gutierrez said in an official statement from the PFF.

The semifinal berth in the Mandiri Cup marks a significant milestone for the Philippines at the U23 level. It will be the same team that will represent the country to the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) later this year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP