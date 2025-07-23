Baste Duterte dares Torre to a fistfight; PNP chief accepts challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte challenged Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III to a fistfight.

Torre, then as the director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, led the enforcement of the arrest warrant for the Davao mayor’s father and former President Rodrigo Duterte last March.

In his latest attack against the PNP chief, on Sunday’s episode of his podcast “Basta Dabawenyo,” Duterte said, “You’re only brave if you have the position. If we had a fistfight, I can take you on.”

In an interview with reporters in Calabarzon on Wednesday, Torre responded to the Davao mayor’s jab, proposing to make the fight a charity event to raise funds for people affected by the onslaught of the southwest monsoon (habagat).

“It’s just right. Many of our citizens now are in need of help and affected by the storms and the floods. So, maybe this is a very good time for a charity boxing match. We can do it on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum,” Torre said.

“It’s okay with me if he really is serious,” he added.

Trade punches

Torre even humorously suggested having Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao be the referee in their proposed match.

This is not the first time the Davao mayor and the PNP chief traded punches.

Torre, who was then a major general (two-star rank), was appointed to be PNP chief last June, which also promoted him to the rank of general (four-star rank).

Duterte said Torre’s promotion was not based on merit and had the police officer jump up several ranks to get the job.

In response, Torre pointed out that former President Duterte appointed ex-Davao top cop Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa – who was then a brigadier general (one-star rank) – to be the PNP chief in 2016.

