No more Pasigarbo and Suroy-Suroy this year – Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s final.

There will be no more Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo this year.

Provincial Administrator and lawyer Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano confirmed the Capitol’s decision to scrap the Pasigarbo as preparations began for the province’s Founding Anniversary.

“Wala’y Pasigarbo. Kay mao nay giingon ni gov (Pamela Baricuatro) nga gusto niya nga mahitabo nga kani nga pondo gamiton para gyud sa pagpalambo sa turismo,” said Durano.

READ:

Additionally, the new administration of the province has considered doing a major redesign of Suroy-Suroy Sugbo that entails doing away with the tours.

But Durano on Wednesday, July 23, clarified that the core concept of the Suroy-Suroy, which is to promote local destinations, will remain albeit in different approaches.

“Kung atong tan-awon ang kanang Suroy-Suroy promotion mana ang ato lang siguruon nga inig reprogram nato, ang destinasyon ang ma-promote, dili ang tawo,” Durano explained.

“Kay ang sakto nga tourism promotion ang destination man imong i-promote. Ang turista di man muari og Cebu tungod sa usa ka tawo. Ang turista muanhi man og Cebu tungod sa atong attraction, sa atong destination so mao na’y atong i-promote,” he added.

Pasigarbo and Suroy-Suroy Sugbo are both brainchild of former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

When Garcia’s successor, Baricuatro, assumed office, she made true with her promise to do away with the Pasigarbo, often dubbed as the ‘festival of festivals’ and the Suroy-Suroy, saying her administration intends to prioritize healthcare.

Supposedly, the funds already set aside for the two tourism programs were to be realigned for hospitals and the province’s healthcare services.

But on Wednesday, Durano revealed that the P200 million for Pasigarbo and Suroy-Suroy will still be used for tourism-related initiatives due to legal reasons.

According to the Provincial Administrator, the funds for Pasigarbo and Suroy-Suroy will be realigned to four key pillars in tourism: cultural activities, facility upgrades, training for frontliners, and promotions to entice more domestic and international visitors.

“Ato lang siguruon nga inig re-program nato nga ang destinasyon gyud may ma-promote,” said Durano.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

CDN Digital Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo 2024: A Special Live Coverage is in partnership with:

Powered by:

PLDT Home