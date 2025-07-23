Pag-IBIG offers Crising victims calamity loan, insurance claims

MANILA – The Pag-IBIG Fund on Wednesday announced that it is ready to assist members affected by Tropical Storm Crising through its Calamity Loan program and Housing Loan Insurance Claim for damaged homes.

In a public advisory, the agency said the initiative complies with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide immediate assistance to people in disaster-stricken areas.

Qualified members residing in areas declared under a state of calamity may apply for a Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan. The requirements for the loan include a duly accomplished Calamity Loan Application Form, a valid ID, proof of income or employer-certified income, and a Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus.

READ:

Through the program, eligible members can borrow up to 90 percent of their Pag-IBIG savings, which include their monthly contributions, employer share, and earned dividends.

The loan comes with a low annual interest rate of 5.95 percent, payable over three years, and includes a three-month grace period before the first payment is due. Members have 90 days from the declaration of a state of calamity in their area to apply.

On Tuesday, Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said their branches are coordinating with local governments on the deployment of the Lingkod Pag-IBIG On-Wheels. It is a mobile office that accepts loan applications and insurance claims from Crising victims with typhoon-damaged homes.

The Pag-IBIG Fund is also accepting Housing Loan Insurance Claims under its All Risks coverage for members with typhoon-damaged homes. Required documents for material damage claims include a completed Application for Non-Life Insurance Claim, a report of loss, and a cost estimate signed by a contractor (for total loss) or by a foreman/carpenter (for partial damage). Other requirements include colored photos or proof of damage, a certification from the Barangay Captain if the property was affected by a calamity, and two valid IDs with the borrower or co-borrower’s signature.

Crising victims may send their applications via email at [email protected], at the nearest Pag-IBIG Fund branch, or through the Lingkod Pag-IBIG On Wheels. More information and downloadable forms are available on the official Pag-IBIG Fund website. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP